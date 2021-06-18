Lana Rhoades wants all her videos removed from the Internet

Lana Rhoades Wants All Her Videos To Be Removed From The Internet | Instagram

As you may recall, the actress 24-year-old Lana Rhoades dropped out of senior cinema and became a hit influencer And also a couple of weeks ago she announced that she is expecting her first child.

Lana Rhoades managed to record more than eighty adult films in the last three years, however, she decided to leave the business and live on her income only as an influencer.

Although she was emerging as a future great star due to the success she achieved in the industry since 2017, the young woman announced that she suffered psychological trauma during the recordings and now demands that all her videos be deleted from the Internet.

It should be noted that more and more actresses who ventured into the pornographic industry turn to be influencers, such is the example of Mia Khalifa and Sasha Gray.

And that was how, in 2020, Rhoades, a 24-year-old actress, found a profitable platform on social networks, where so far she has more than 16 million followers on her Instagram account, and lives off her earnings. through product promotion.

In an interview with Harry Jowsey for his Tap In podcast, he assured that he had a very bad experience during his time at the cinema for the elderly.

