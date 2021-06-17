Lana Rhoades Wants All Her Videos Removed From The Internet After Bad Experience In Adult Cinema

Lana Rhoades He made more than eighty adult films in the last three years, but decided to leave the business and live on his income as an influencer. Although she was emerging as a future great star due to the success she had achieved in the genre since 2017, the young woman said that suffered psychological trauma during filming and now demands that all his videos be removed from the Internet.

More and more actresses who dabbled in the porn industry are turning to influencers: Mia Khalifa and Sasha Gray are two well-known examples of this. In 2020, Rhoades was added, a 24-year-old actress who found a profitable platform on social networks: she has 16 million followers on her Instagram account, and lives off her earnings through product promotion.

In an interview with Harry Jowsey for his Tap In podcast, he assured that he had a “very bad experience“During his time in adult cinema:” I always warn them that it is not as glamorous as it seems, and it is not even well paid; sometimes I feel that I am denied and I cannot accept the things that I did ”.

Rhoades confessed that many times the producers of the films asked him to do some “disgusting things” and he would rather forget that stage of his life: “There was one scene in particular that I had to talk to my therapist about because it was one of the most disgusting and disgusting things I ever did.”.

Then he recognized that his greatest dream is for all his videos to disappear from the Internet, but he knows that this is very difficult to achieve: “There are many who continue to circulate because I do not have the rights to all the productions; If I could go back in time, I would give anything to regain my dignity and respect, and for people to stop looking at me in such a horrible way.

At the end, she assured that as an actress she did not raise much money, and that it was much more productive to make use of her image in the virtual world: “In the industry they did not pay me a m… When I left everything, I probably had about $ 100,000 in my bank account Y now i’m a millionaire”.

“This is how I got out of it: I started posting on Instagram every day and managed to exploit my fan account,” he said. As for his private life, last February he confirmed his separation from youtuber Mike Majlak, and this week surprised everyone with the announcement that she is happily pregnant, without clarifying if she started a new relationship or chose to be a single mother.