Lana Rhoades reveals the bad times in the industry

The beautiful ex actress Lana Rhoades has finally revealed the bad times she experienced in the adult film industry, as she also said that she experienced several scenes that turned out to be extremely traumatic in the end.

It was during the podcast “3 Girls 1 Kitchen”, where Lana Rhoades, who is actually called Amara Maple pointed out how she had to endure different difficult situations when she was an adult film actress.

The now model, influencer, vlogger and podcaster, commented that, despite his difficult childhood in the city of Chicago, since he was 12 years old, he dreamed of working in these types of films, when he saw the stars on television.

He wanted to escape from the situation he had at home. I would hide in the closet, watch the movie ‘The Girls Next Door’ and fantasize about being 18 and doing that, “he said.

It is worth mentioning that the model She never thought about what she would have to undergo when making these types of adult scenes, she also confessed that she was a bit naive when she started in the industry.

This goes to show how naive I was, but when I first got into p0rn0 I didn’t know I would have to have s3x0. (…) I really didn’t think about the acts that I was going to have to do to be a star of p0rn0, “he said.

He also criticized the industry by warning about the limits that it has reached, sometimes affecting the health of actors and actresses.