Madrid, May 21 . .- Lana del Rey has announced this Thursday that on September 5 she will release a new studio album, entitled “Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass”, in a message on her social networks that has actually caused more reactions when defending against those who accuse her of “glamorizing abuse”.

“Doja Cat, Ariana (Grande), Camila (Cabello), Cardi B, Kehlani and Nicki Minaj and Beyoncé have had number 1 songs about being sexy, going nude, fucking, cheating …”, says the artist, “fed up” from the criticism of “alternative writers and interpreters”.

In his defense, he states: “What I am is a glamorous person who sings about realities that are very present and constitute emotionally abusive relationships.”

Del Rey rejects that she can be considered a “non-feminist” and claims a space within feminism “for women who are and act like me, the kind of woman who says ‘no’ but to whom men hear ‘yes’ , who is ruthlessly beaten for being authentic and delicate, who is robbed of her own history and voice by stronger women or men who hate women. “

“I have been honest and optimistic about the complicated relationships I have had. And this is how it is for many women. That was unfortunately my experience until the moment when those records were made,” she concludes in her long speech, in which announces that those same themes will appear on his next poetry albums and also on his aforementioned new album.

As they had previously anticipated, it will be a “spoken word” album (more recited than sung) and will take over from “Norman Fucking Rockwell” (2019), his sixth studio album in just 7 years since the release of that “Born To Die” that rocked the industry.

With him, the so-often-criticized songwriter and performer sneaked into all the specialized media selections as one of the best albums of last year and went on to be nominated for a Grammy, traveling from sentimental torment to hope and decanting its essences of ” soft rock “, elegance and coastal mythology in ethereal compositions like” Fuck It I Love You “.

More recently, specifically last February, she made headlines when she was forced to cancel her European tour due to an illness for which she had “completely lost” her voice and to which she would have to temporarily withdraw from the stage. EFE

jhv / crf

.