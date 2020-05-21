The music industry has gradually opened up for female artists, as in recent years we have seen how some festivals and spaces that were previously unthinkable are dominated by women. Of all of them, Lana Del Rey is one of the artists who have excelled the mostbecause since he became famous at the beginning of the decade he hasn’t stopped taking hit after hit, although it has always been in the middle of controversy.

This May 21, the singer announced that she would release a new album called White Hot Forever which will come out on September 5, just one year after its release Norman Fucking Rockwell. Beyond thrilling his fans with this huge news, Lana took the opportunity to defend her lyrics and songs in an Instagram post, which gave something to talk about because he spoke openly about ‘hypocrisy’ in the music industry

In his post, Lana del Rey was relieved by the criticism that her songs have receivedWell, many have said that his compositions talk about the normalization of abuse in relationships:

“With all the issues that women are finally allowed to explore. I just want to say that in the last ten years I think it’s pathetic that my little lyrical exploration detailing my roles, sometimes submissive or passive, in my relationships has often caused people to say that I have pushed women back hundreds of years. ”

Lana del Rey spoke about the pop stars of the moment

Del Rey also noted that while other artists like Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Doja Cat, Khelani, Nicki Minaj and Beyoncé They have had successes with themes “about being sexy, not wearing clothes, having sex and cheating”, she has been accused of “glamorizing abuse”:

“I’m sick of alternative writers and singers saying I glamorize abuse when I’m really just a glamorous person singing about the realities of what we’re now seeing as very frequent abusive relationships around the world. QCan I please sing again about being incarnated, feeling beautiful and being in love even if the relationship is not perfect, or dance for money – if I want – without being crucified or accused of embellishing the abuse? ”

The singer also said that she was not a feminist, but She hoped that someone like her could fit into a world where this movement is important:

“To be clear, I am not a non-feminist – but there must be a place in feminism for women who look and act like me. – the type of woman who says no but men listen yes – the type of woman who is ruthlessly beaten for being authentic and delicate like me– ”.

So, for finishing, Lana mentioned that she has always been honest and optimistic when talking about the relationships she has been through. And that despite the bad reviews their first albums received, I hoped that with those songs some women in the music industry would stop making a happy face, open their eyes and talk about what they wanted.