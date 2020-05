Lana Del Rey responds to the consequences of the Instagram post

Lana Del Rey posted a statement on her Instagram account in which she announced a new album to be released on September 5 and said she was fed up with criticism that says it glamorizes abuse in her music.

She called a group of artists by name (“Doja Cat, Ariana, Camila, Cardi B, Kehlani and Nicki Minaj and BeyoncĂ©”) who, according to her, “have been number one with songs about being sexy, without clothes, fornicating cheating etc. “

Lana Del Rey responded to the post’s aftermath with a few comments about the post in question, which she then republished on her Instagram story. “Brother. It is sad to talk about a WOC problem when I am talking about my favorite singers,” he wrote, and continued:

Lana Del Rey responds

I could literally have told anyone, but I chose my favorite people. And this is the problem with today’s society, it’s not all about what you want it to be. This is exactly the point of my post: There are certain women where culture doesn’t want to have a voice, it may not have to do with race, I don’t know what it has to do with. I don’t care anymore, but never call me racist because that sucks.

Lana Del Rey responds on Instagram

And in another: “And my last note on the subject, when I said people who look like me, I was referring to people who do not look strong or necessarily intelligent, or as if they were in control, etc., it is about advocating for a more delicate personality, not for a white woman, thanks for Karen’s comments. Useful V: (One of the most common stereotypes of the word Karen is that of a middle-aged white woman, typically American, who shows aggressiveness).

The consequences included a Bossip headline that read: “Karen jumped”

.