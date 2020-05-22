Lana Del Rey responds to the consequences of the Instagram post

Lana Del Rey posted a statement on her Instagram account in which she announced a new album to be released on September 5 and said she was fed up with criticism that says it glamorizes abuse in her music.

She called a group of artists by name (“Doja Cat, Ariana, Camila, Cardi B, Kehlani and Nicki Minaj and Beyoncé”) who, according to her, “have been number one with songs about being sexy, without clothes, fornicating cheating etc. “

Lana Del Rey responded to the post’s aftermath with a few comments about the post in question, which she then republished on her Instagram story. “Brother. It is sad to talk about a WOC problem when I am talking about my favorite singers,” he wrote, and continued:

Lana Del Rey responds

I could literally have told anyone, but I chose my favorite people. And this is the problem with today’s society, it’s not all about what you want it to be. This is exactly the point of my post: There are certain women where culture doesn’t want to have a voice, it may not have to do with race, I don’t know what it has to do with. I don’t care anymore, but never call me racist because that sucks.

Lana Del Rey responds on Instagram

And in another: “And my last note on the subject, when I said people who look like me, I was referring to people who do not look strong or necessarily intelligent, or as if they were in control, etc., it is about advocating for a more delicate personality, not for a white woman, thanks for Karen’s comments. Useful V: (One of the most common stereotypes of the word Karen is that of a middle-aged white woman, typically American, who shows aggressiveness).

The consequences included a Bossip headline that read: “Karen jumped”

.