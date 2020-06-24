Lana and Natalya would now start a lesbian angle in WWE

In the most recent edition of Monday Night RAW, Natalya premiered Lana as manager and defeated Liv Morgan, in a new alliance that will become WWE’s new lesbian angle.

Months ago Lana and Liv Morgan were presented with a lesbian past at an angle that was canceled by the company without further explanation. Lana ended up married to Bobby Lashley, but the story soon started trouble.

While Lashley joined MVP in a successful partnership, he decided to ask Lana for a divorce, which she used to search for Natalya and be her new manager, without missing the opportunity to fill her with sweet words and exalt her abilities in the ring.

Natalya has also been featured since previous weeks with issues with her husband Tyson Kidd, so her heart may be looking for a place to rest.

On social networks, Lana published an image taken hand in hand with Natalya with the text “We are capable of becoming more than we could ask or imagine.”

WWE is introducing us to Lana and Natalya as a new lesbian couple at a risky angle, but if handled correctly, it could even catapult the Hart dynasty into a new reign as women’s champion.

