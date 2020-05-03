Chelsea coach recognizes, however, that football can only start again with tests for everyone involved

Chelsea coach and idol Frank Lampard commented on plans for the return of the football season in England. The former athlete is in favor of starting the games again as long as everyone involved in the game can be tested for the coronavirus, but admitted to being uncomfortable with the possibility of athletes being tested before health professionals who are on the front lines. combating the pandemic.

“The health and safety of players and committee members is important. We play a contact sport that we are all desperate to see (come back), but how are we not going to put players at risk with this?” Commented the Chelsea manager in interview with the BT Sport television channel.

“The other problem is the tests, we will need a minimum of 70 to 80 at Chelsea if we go back to training. It is true that we test ourselves regularly, but when we look at the world … I think it is important to put football on correct place, “said Lampard. At least one Chelsea player, striker Callum Hudson-Odoi, has tested positive for coronavirus.

“I don’t know how many people in the healthcare system were tested, people who have been doing this incredible job in the past two months. They wouldn’t feel good about me if we’re not sure people on the front line are being tested,” said Lampard.

The United Kingdom is one of the nations most affected by the coronavirus in Europe. In all, 182 thousand confirmed cases and 28,131 deaths due to Covid-19 in the country.

See too:

See former players who became managers

.