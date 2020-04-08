Encourage being creative when looking for solutions to celebrate Grand Prizes

He thinks it is still too early to cancel the 2020 season

Netherlands GP sporting director Jan Lammers encourages creativity and flexibility in designing the new calendar to save as many races as possible. For example, he proposes thinking about holding events on Tuesdays or Wednesdays instead of on weekends.

Lammers thinks that Formula 1 should not be limited exclusively to weekends to locate their events and ensures that they must be open-minded to explore possibilities.

“Why can’t a Grand Prix be held on a Tuesday or Wednesday night, just like Champions League games?Lammers asks in statements to the Netherlands television NOS.

In addition, he also believes that you can play with the schedule and slightly change the program of the current Grand Prix. “Why are the Grand Prix always held at noon, during family hours, on weekends? What if you want to do other things with your family?” He adds.

Lammers maintains that the option of holding events per week is the best way to organize the tests that can be saved. “It requires a different approach because the organization is very radical. You have to make the program a little lighter, to take pressure off the organizing countries. In this way, you can hold slightly shorter events at different times,” says Lammers.

Three weeks ago F1 announced the postponement of the Netherlands GP. Despite the pessimistic outlook about the coronavirus, Lammers believes that it is too early to anticipate events and think that the 2020 season will have to be canceled.

The former Formula 1 driver is attentive to all the possibilities that are considered to celebrate the maximum number of races and believes that the Portimão circuit, which has been discussed this week for having received the GP license, can be a good venue for an F1 race.

“The Portimão circuit in Portugal has suddenly received a Formula 1 license. Perhaps a provisional race could be organized there,” says Lammers to close.

