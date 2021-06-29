Lamentis – 1, what does the apocalyptic scenario of ‘Loki’ refer to?

The Loki series has brought emotions for all tastes. From the deconstruction of one of the most charismatic villains in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, to references to the vast universe of comics, there is everything to choose from. Now it is Lamentis-1’s turn. loki third

If chapter two had surprised us with a large-scale temporary break, the third has had a more intimate tone. As the TVA struggles to prevent the Sacred Timeline from being destroyed, Loki and Sylvie took time for conversation.

But they did it anywhere. For the occasion, writers and producers chose the moon Lamentis-1, a completely casual setting for an apocalyptic story. And not only because of its fatal and inevitable end. In the midst of their escape from Judge Ravonna Renslayer, Loki and Sylvie arrived at precisely a place that could be part of something bigger.

This is a direct nod to Marvel mythology. Also, which could lead to a much broader nuance of the story. Let’s take a tour of the moon and the planet that collides with it in the world of comics.

Lamentis-1 as the setting for ‘Loki’

Reviewing the rich and wide range of Marvel landscapes, we immediately found that the luna Lamentis – 1 is not actually canon. But it is part of several battles of interest, and even a war, the planet that in the end ends up colliding with the moon.

In fact, it is a civilization – or it was – that has been part of several plots of interest in the Marvel universe. And although the Marvel Cinematic Universe has not shown any of them yet, the apparent coincidence is curious.

On the border with the Kree-controlled territories, it is mentioned in Annihilation: Conquest – Prologue as part of the extraordinary crossover between narrative lines published in 2006. Under the signature of Keith Giffen, Dan Abnett, Simon Furman, Javier Grillo-Marxuach and Andy Lanning , the collection narrates the events related to Marvel characters in outer space.

In Marvel Studios’ Loki, the fickle villain Loki (Tom Hiddleston) reprises his role as the God of Deception in a new series that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Kate Herron is directing it and Michael Waldron is the main screenwriter.

See Loki on Disney Plus

But here comes the interesting thing. Lamentis-1 is named in a specific space: by mentioning the place where the Negative Zone and the Universe meet. It is also related to the Kyln prison. But even more curious, is that this volume presents the Nova Corps – yes, the same ones from Guardians of the Galaxy – at a high-level conference in Xandar. You guessed it again: the planet that would later be destroyed by Thanos in search of one of the infinity stones.

Loki’s series: window to the future?

The same volume also narrates the events in which Ronan, Supreme Accuser of the Kree Empire, is arrested and charged with treason. In the midst of all the annihilation tragedy that is happening at all levels, a superhero goes to investigate. And that is none other than Silver Surfer. That is, in one way or another the latter would be aware of the destruction of Lamentis and its moon.

Could this be a brief nod to the announced return of Fantastic 4? Regarding the subject, for now it is only clear that Kevin Feige made it clear that there would be a return of the superhero family to the big screen. But did not indicate when or under what conditions. Could Loki be the first step towards the subject?

signup on Disney Plus now and save thanks to the annual subscription, with which you can enjoy its entire catalog of series and movies. It includes unlimited access to all premieres already Star. You will also be able to see the content of Marvel and Star Wars and the great animated films of Pixar

Perhaps the express mention of Lamentis may have been no more than a passing nod to a broader mythology. But it is puzzling that the planet is also related to a story that includes Peter Quill and the Kree world, Hala. Also with another that includes Drax (and his daughter) and if that was not enough, even mentions of a future all-out war.

Are all the mentions and lines that come together in Lamentis by chance? They probably are, but for now nothing seems to be casual in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, every time. more interconnected and rich in references in the series. It only remains to wait for Wednesday to find out.

Also in Ezanime.net