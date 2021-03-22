LaMelo Ball would miss the rest of the 2020 2021 NBA season with a broken right wrist and Michael Jordan and Charlotte Hornets regret it

The weekend could not be more tragic for the world of NBA, LeBron James got injured, James Harden had a big scare with a collision and eRookie sensation LaMelo Ball would be a foot and a half out of the 2020-21 season. Michael Jordan wants to die!

The Charlotte Hornets, the team owned by Jordan, could not have had a better time as they were in position to fight for a playoff spot through the Play-In with 20 wins and 21 losses. Michael was happy and Ball was shining, but …

Adrian Wojnarowski, NBA insider, reported this Sunday, March 21, that LaMelo Ball is expected to miss the rest of the 2020-21 season due to a fracture in the right wrist. It is not yet confirmed as the sensation novice seeks a second medical diagnosis.

In the information that Wojnarowski published it was also mentioned that Ball’s fracture would be close to the right thumb. The jewel of Michael Jordan hopes to meet this week with Dr. Michelle Carlson, one of the best specialists in this type of injury.

LaMelo Ball’s numbers in the 2020-21 NBA season

The rookie sensation of the Michael Jordan team and the NBA, LaMelo Ball, had been breaking all records and after becoming the youngest player in history to score a triple – double averaged per game 15.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists in 41 games played.