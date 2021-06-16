LaMelo Ball, Rookie of the Year

Hornets guard LaMelo Ball was voted the winner of the NBA Rookie of the Year award, despite missing 21 games through injury. His 51 regular season games put him in fourth place on the list of Rookie of the Year winners. least active during the regular season.

The record is held by Paul Hoffman with 37 games during the 1947-48 season, but it should be noted that his team played only 48 games that season. In a traditional 82-game season, Patrick Ewing and Vince Carter they tied for the record with 50 games played.

Ball is tied with point guard Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn Nets) just below them. Irving, like Ball, debuted in a shortened season. For Ball, it was because of Covid-19, in Irving’s case it was due to the 2011 lockout.

Selected with number 3 in the last university draw, Ball showed his class in his first season that voters overlooked his injury-induced absence. Ball had averages of 15.7 points; 6.1 assists and 5.9 rebounds with the Hornets this season, placing him in the top three of rookies in each of those categories.

The Hornets’ starting point guard led all rookies in assists, and he always displayed a maturity on the field that was not at all consistent with that of a rookie. While he may not be the best rookie in NBA history, the highlight of his passes is unlikely any freshman player ever produced.

Ball started the season as a reserve, but eventually became so productive that the Hornets coach, James Borrego, could not prevent him from reaching the starting five permanently. As a starter, Ball led the Hornets back to the playoffs this season for the first time since 2016, although they lost in the entry tournament round to the Indiana Pacers.

But they reached No. 4 in the Eastern Conference standings before they had the injury casualties of Ball and franchise forward Gordon Hayward. Expectations for Ball were through the roof when he entered the league thanks to his brother., New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball and younger brother did not disappoint.

The award has vindicated him not having been selected with the number 1 in the university draw and projects them as the future franchise player of the Hornets, a team whose majority owner is the legendary Michawl Jordan.

Ball, 19, who was announced as a finalist for the award alongside Sacramento Kings point guard Tyrese Haliburton (No. 2), and Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (No. 1).

This is the last of six major individual awards the NBA will present this offseason. The Serbian center of the Denver Nuggets, Nikola Jokic, was named Most Valuable Player (MVP); another European number five, the Frenchman Rudy Gobert, of the Utah Jazz, received the Defensive Player of the Year award.

Also, Gobert’s partner with the Jazz, guard Jordan Clarkson claimed Sixth Player of the Year honors; and New York Knicks power forward Julius Randle received the Most Improved Player Award.

Veteran Tom Thibodeau won his second Coach of the Year award in his first season in New York. The NBA has also announced its All-Defensive and All-NBA teams, and only the All-Rookie teams remain to be revealed.