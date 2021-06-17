LaMelo Ball is NBA Rookie of the Year | Excelsior

CHARLOTTE

The versatility of LaMelo Ball as a passer, scorer and rebounder earned him the base of the Charlotte Hornets the appointment to Rookie of the Year Wednesday, despite missing 21 games with a broken wrist.

Ball edged out finalists Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Tyrese Haliburton, of the Sacramento Kings, to take the award, in the votes of a global panel of 100 journalists and storytellers covering the league.

Ball, 2.01 meters high, was the third overall pick in the 2020 draft after playing professionally in Lithuania and Australia.

He led all rookies with 6.1 assists and 1.6 steals per game and was third with 15.7 points and 5.9 rebounds.

Had an immediate impact with the Hornets and became the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double with 22 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists in his 10th game in the league, on January 9 against the Atlanta Hawks.

A 19-year-old rookie doesn’t look like that, ”Hornets coach James Borrego acknowledged after the game. “What we are seeing is a rarity.”

Ball continued to glow after that.

He was named Rookie of the Month three times before he injured his wrist on March 20. The Hornets believed he would miss the rest of the season, but he returned to finish the regular season and help Charlotte get her play-in ticket.

Edwards, the No. 1 pick in the draft, was among the top rookies in scoring with 19.3 points per game, including 23.8 points per game after the All-Star break.

Ball’s stellar court vision was on display early on with some spectacular passes to Miles Bridges. It only took him 20 games before he was included in the starting lineup.

Since then, was established as a linchpin for the Michael Jordan team.

I think Melo has adjusted to the NBA better than anyone thought at this point in his career, ”Jordan warned The Associated Press via email in March. “It has exceeded our expectations.”

Well deserved rookie of the year, “wrote teammate Gordon Hayward on Twitter. “Congratulations to @ MELOD1P! I can’t wait to get back on the court with you. It’s just the beginning! “

Ball is the third player in Charlotte history to win Rookie of the Year, along with Emeka Okafor and Larry Johnson.

cmb

Copyright law strictly prohibits copying all or part of Excelsior’s materials without first obtaining written permission and without including the link to the original text.