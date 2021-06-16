LaMelo Ball is named Rookie of the Year

Season of LaMelo Ball It is one of the most pleasant surprises of the season in the NBA. The youngest of the Balls who was chosen in the number 3 position by Charlotte Hornets closes his first and best course as a professional athlete with the title of ‘Rookie of the Year’.

With Anthony Edwards as the main contender for one of the most glamorous accolades of the year in the best basketball league on the planet, LaMelo Ball is the best rookie of the season in the NBA. More than deserved to a player who continues to grow by leaps and bounds.