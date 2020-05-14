The pylon hammer has returned, the permanent scourge of controversy and junk. LaVar Ball he wants to be the protagonist again a few weeks after the ceremony of the NBA Draft 2020, where LaMelo Ball should be the protagonist. Despite having verified how his constant words at the wrong time around Lonzo Ball Greatly pressuring his son and preventing his NBA landing from being entirely positive, the clan patriarch is now focusing on doing business with his middle son, advocating seeing him on New York Knicks.

LaMelo he is a talent out of the question. At 18 years old, he drives on the perimeter with enormous speed and ball handling, a remarkable physical capacity with his 2.01m and the experience of having played professionally in Australia. His decision not to go to the NCAA was viewed by many with some suspicions, but moving away from the media spotlight may have been positive. Enter the pools of the favorites to be among the first selected in the NBA Draft 2020, and LaVar is clear where you want to see your child.

“Can anyone think that LaMelo is not number 1 in the draft? It would be ridiculous. It is the best and the most popular. I dream of seeing him at the Knicks. They are building something very positive, I dream of seeing LaMelo there, then incorporate LiAngelo and in a few years sign Lonzo, and we already have Big3, “he said in a podcast. It is necessary to remember that the Knicks lack a base of guarantees And they might want to build a project for the future around LaMelo. The Big Apple does not seem like a good place for a celebrity with clear options of misleading fame, but a player like him can stand up as the goose that lays golden eggs. We will have to see if the New York Knicks they decide for LaMelo Ball at NBA Draft 2020.

