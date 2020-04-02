No, it’s not a joke. LaMelo Ball has grown fond of the Australian NBL and, more specifically, the Illawara Hawks, team in which he has played this season before his jump to the NBA. No financial details of this surprising decision have been released, but his agent, Jermaine Jackson, has already communicated that LaMelo will focus on his sports career and appoint people of his utmost confidence to manage the aussie club. It is hoped that with this agreement, the Hawks can establish themselves in a natural place where American players end up for the sake of making a name for themselves in a professional league.

LaMelo Ball and his manager have purchased the Illawarra Hawks, his Australian NBL team, per @DraftExpress pic.twitter.com/5dvrm6voML

– Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 2, 2020

.