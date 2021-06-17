LaMelo Ball becomes Rookie of the Year

06/17/2021 at 11:42 AM CEST

Daniel Guillen

The point guard of the Charlotte Hornets, LaMelo Ball, has become the best rookie from the 2020/21 NBA season. With a total of 51 games played this year and being away from the slopes for more than two months due to a fracture in the wrist of his right hand, Lonzo Ball’s younger brother has risen to the top ahead of rookies Tyrese Haliburton and Anthony Edwards.

The North American has exhibited a great level in his debut season with an average of 15.7 points, 6.1 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game.. The Hornets conductor has registered 43.6% on field goals and 35.2% on three-point shots and has shown a absolute leadership on the courts. It has been titular in 31 of the 51 matches played and has signed a total of seven double-doubles and one triple-double, achieved in his 10th game with the Hornets against the Hawks.

The point guard began the course relegated to a secondary role on James Borrego’s board, but a stellar performance in the victory against the Milwaukee Bucks at the end of January with a total of 27 points catapulted him to the starting quintet, from where he has not left despite a fracture in the wrist of his right hand.

Best rookie of the year despite injury

LaMelo Ball was away from the courts a total of 18 meetings and returned in early May to contest the key moment of the season. The Hornets deflated in qualifying, but they ensured participation in the play-in, something that had not happened since 2016, finishing the regular season in tenth position. The number 3 in the last Draft completed 14 points, 4 assists and 1 rebound in 27 minutes against the Indiana Pacers, but failed to get the team through the first eliminator (144-117).

On his return, the point guard averaged a creditable 15.1 points, 6.2 assists and 6.2 rebounds with great performances against the Magic, with 27 points, or the Pistons, with 23 points. The absence of the Hornets’ other great sword, the forward Gordon Hayward, was decisive to blur the good level of the Hornets during the course in the final stretch of the season.

Ball completes individual awards

Lonzo Ball has completed the last of the six individual awards given in the NBA. The rookie of the year joins the highest rated player, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, and best defensive player, Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert.

The base of the Utah Jazz, Jordan clarkson, has been the best sixth man of the course; the forward of the New York Knicks, Julius Randle, the player with the most progress; and the veteran New York Knicks coach, Tom Thibodeau, the best coach of the year.