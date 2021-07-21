Lamela will sign until 2024 with Sevilla

The transfer operation of Bryan

Gil Tottenham Hotspur is underway and may be closed in the next few days. For Sevilla it is positive and will allow finding liquidity to become strong in the market and, for example, support with more arguments a possible offensive by Julands Kooundé, a highly sought-after player but for which the moment will not be easy for them to exceed the 55

millions that the Andalusian team rejected last season from Manchester City.

The Tottenham will pay 25 million euros for Bryan Gil and will also include the transfer of Erik

Lamella, 29-year-old Argentine player who is probably going to adapt better to the system of ends with a changed leg that he uses Julen

Lopetegui. The Argentine attacker, according to Efe, would have already agreed a contract with Sevilla for three seasons until 2024, in which he would also have made an effort to lower the salary he received at the English club, significantly higher, although the compensation is that he will have two more years at Sevilla than he had left at the Tottenham, since the contract ended in 2022.

The first great operation in Sevilla, although it is not closed, it may be a fact in the coming days. Monchi is working hard to bring the reinforcements that Lopetegui is waiting for, who for the moment has only been able to incorporate goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic, who arrived from Eibar with the release letter.