Lamborghini’s future plans: everything electrified by 2024

There are brands that have turned to electrification and focus all their efforts on this type of mobility. Others decided to put it off for as long as possible with the intention of staying true to its essence. Lamborghini It has always been known for its sportiness, bearing its V10 and V12 mechanics as a hallmark. Although now she is forced to think about the future and confirm that among her plans is electrify its entire range by 2024, following a new environmental sustainability strategy.

The Italian firm wants to decarbonise its future models and make its Sant’Agata Bolognese plant even more respectful of the environment. That is why they present the plan «Direzione Cor Tauri«, Which means that they are heading towards the brightest star in the constellation of Taurus, a clear reference to the bull logo chosen by Ferruccio Lamborghini in 1963. They will adopt electrification, but gradually and always staying true to DNA Of the brand.

The Cor Tauri plan has three well-defined phases. In 2021 and 2022 there will be a tribute to the combustion engine, which will serve almost as a farewell to tradition. It will be a celebration of the good results of Lamborghini in recent years, a kind of farewell and the arrival of two new models with V12 engine. The current range will be maintained with heavyweights such as the Lamborghini Urus, which has helped to increase the brand’s sales volume, or the Lamborghini Sian, which is the first model with hybrid technology to be launched on the market.

Then there will be a hybrid transition that will be complete by the end of 2024. Following the established roadmap, Lamborghini will present its first series production hybrid vehicle in 2023. Do not forget that the Sian is a limited copy of 63 units (plus 19 of the Sian Roadster), so it does not count. By the end of 2024 the entire range will be electrified and with a heavy use of lightweight materials like carbon fiber to compensate for the overweight of this technology.

An investment of more than 1,500 million euros is expected in the next four years to carry out the transformation. It is the largest investment ever made in Lamborghini and in this way they will achieve reduce CO2 in its range by 50% for 2025. For the second half of the decade there are also important news. Lamborghini confirms its first electric, a fourth model in the range that will be oriented to achieve remarkable performance and that will be placed at the top of the segment.