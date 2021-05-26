Lamborghini would already have a price according to the offer made to the Volkswagen Group

The internal restructuring of the Volkswagen Group would give to write several crime novels. Although it seems clear what plans they are going to give, it gives us the feeling that they are not very clear about the way forward. Especially since there are signatures on which an eternal “sword of Damocles” seems to hang. Lamborghini It is one of them and more so when rumors appear every so often that it might have a “For Sale” sign.

Not surprisingly, this situation does not seem to go with those responsible for the house of Sant’Agata Bolognese. In fact, a few days ago we told you about their future plans for electrification. If all goes well, its first 100 percent electric model could see the light of day in 2025. However, a new rumor has emerged that suggests that a firm would be interested in acquiring Lamborghini. In fact, he would have already made an offer to Volkswagen.

The offer for Lamborghini would have been made by Quantum Group AG for 7.5 billion euros

According to several sources, among which is the British medium Autocar, the company that would like to take over Lamborghini is Quantum Group AG. And you will ask yourself, who are these? Well, no one that has to do with the automotive sector. It is a investment and wealth management company based in Zurich (Switzerland). Not surprisingly, there are a couple of curious facts that bring it closer to the Volkswagen Group, specifically to Porsche.

Following the Autocar data, Rea Stark would represent Quantum Group AG in the Lamborghini purchase offer. This businessman is co-founder, together with Anton Piëch, of the Swiss electric car manufacturer Piëch Automotive. And his partner, what a coincidence, is the son of Ferdinand Piëch and great-grandson of Ferdinand Porsche. Still, it is not clear whether Anton Piëch has any direct connection to this bid to take Lamborghini from Volkswagen.

Leaving aside these “coincidences”, you may wonder how much money Quantum Group AG would have offered the Volkswagen Group for the Italian house? Well, sources suggest that the amount would be around 7.5 billion euros. In addition, it would add the title deed to the Sant’Agata Bolognese headquarters. Another detail to highlight is that they propose a technical agreement of collaboration with Audi for five more years to continue selling current models.

This would be basic, especially since we must remember that Lamborghini does not have its own technology. Finally, Autocar indicates that Quantum would also like to share knowledge regarding electric vehicles. For this he proposes create an Advanced Innovation Center for battery development. It would be based in Germany and could serve as a test laboratory for both manufacturers.

Not in vain, it’s all a rumor that has yet to be confirmed. What do you think about the idea…?

