Lamborghini has announced that it will resume production next Monday May 4 under a strict safety and hygiene protocol that ensures the health of its employees.

Lamborghini will coincide with Ferrari when resuming its productive activity. The signature of Sant’Agata Bolognese He will return to work, therefore, next Monday, May 4, after what was decreed by the Italian Prime Minister on April 26.

Despite stopping vehicle production for a few weeks, the lamborghini factory He left several departments operating to produce medical protection masks and visors for the St. Orsola Hospital, located in Bologna. In addition, the Italian manufacturer partnered with SIARE Engineering International Group to jointly manufacture respirators.

In recent weeks, work has been done to establish a safety and hygiene protocol to ensure the health of workers upon return to their post. In addition to the material that will be made available to you, training will be carried out so that everyone is clear on how to act.

“We are prepared to return with all our strength, but also following strict protocols to guarantee what is most precious to us: the safety of our people. For this reason we were the first Italian car company to close. It also remains our priority now that we try to perform a proper start-up, because we have not yet won the battle against the Covid-19. We will constantly monitor the evolution of infections and we will be prepared to adjust our protocols in accordance with the guidelines set by the government of Italy and the Emilia Romagna region, whom we thank for their support during this delicate phase. We continue to cultivate the dreams of our followers and clients. On May 7th, through a virtual launch event, we will present a new car that will complete our range of models. We closed the first quarter of 2020 with very positive results, despite the current situation. Based on these results, we want to ensure our speedy return to a leading position, being able to deliver our vehicles as soon as our dealers around the world reopen their doors, “he said. Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini.

