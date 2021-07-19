Lamborghini will present a new model next September

It seems weird but no. Is in times of crisis when the great fortunes grow bigger and the sale of luxury goods explodes. This curious behavior of the world economy can also be applied to the automotive sector. We see it in the Sales numbers what do you sign as Lamborghini they announce every so often. A few days ago, the Sant’Agata Bolognese firm announced that the first half of 2021 has been the best in its history for sales.

And you will wonder, how can it be with the serious health and economic crisis that is hitting the whole world? Well, very easy, because the rich know how to invest (and evade taxes) and the poor have to settle for what there is. Be that as it may, that firms like Lamborghini do well is a treat for fans of four wheels. Especially if, when they announce these sales results, they release news like the one we bring you.

Rumor has it that Lamborghini could be preparing a surprise to celebrate 50 years of the Countach. Is it true …?

As we have mentioned, Lamborghini announced days ago that its sales so far in 2021They are the best in its history. In fact, the press release is entitled “Lamborghini Sales: Best Semester Ever.” According to your data, delivered a total of 4,852 units, which represents a growth of 37% compared to the same period of 2020 and a growth of 6.6% compared to the first half of 2019 (pre-Covid period).

If we analyze these numbers, by model, we see that the SUV’s continue to command. The Urus remains the best seller, with an increase of 35% or what is the same, 2,796 units. In second place we have the Hurricane with 1,532 units and a growth of 46%. The Aventador closes the podium, with 524 deliveries, which is 21% more than the same period of the previous year. But this data should grow with what is to come.

In a subtle way, and without wanting to make a lot of noise, the press release states that “This summer will also bring the presentation of another new product”. This phrase has caused all the alarms to go off and the machinery of rumors to work at full capacity. Above all, because a few days ago they presented the Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae, the latest model of the brand equipped with the block 6.5 V12.

If this is the swan song for this engine, what would Lamborghini be preparing? Well, it is speculated that it could be developing a one-off to celebrate 50 years of the Countach. At the moment there are more doubts than certainties, but it could follow the path that we already saw in 2016 with the Miura homage. This limited edition model was based on the Fan, and it was a great tribute. Therefore, we must expect anything …

