Lamborghini will keep the V12 engine in the next Aventador … although not as you think.

ACD July 28, 2021

Peace of mind for all fans of Lamborghini V12 engines. The brand will continue to count on them in its next Aventador.

With what complicated that is getting the issue of emissions for sports carsSome doubted the viability of a V12 engine for the successor to the Lamborghini Aventador … but they were wrong.

Confirmed by Lamborghini CEO Stefan Winkelmann himself, the model to replace the Aventador (whose name is not yet official) will debut a new V12 engine, although it will have the help of hybrid technology.

Winkelmann, has explained that, although the replacement for the Aventador will join the Lamborghini range to be an electrified 100 × 100 model (hybrid or electric) by 2025, it will keep the V12 design without turbo characteristic of the current car.

Hybrid V12 engine for the next Lamborghini model

«Technology is different, it is a brand new engine, a brand new powertrain, a new battery, everything is brand new. There is nothing outside of the Sian or the Aventador in the next flagship, “said the head of the Italian brand.

Although there is little information about this new hybrid V12 engine, the introduction of a larger battery pack (instead of supercapacitors from the Sian) should bring the power and torque to more than 574 kW / 720 Nm for the Aventador Ultimae ‘final edition’ and 602 kW for the Sian .

Lamborghini fans will have to say goodbye to the seven-speed automated manual transmission of the Aventador, although Winkelmann has confirmed that the next Aventador will retain the carbon fiber chassis, all-wheel drive, active aerodynamics and all-wheel steering.

Regarding the possibility of the conventional V12 remaining in road or track models, Winkelmann was quite clear: ‘For homologated cars, it is a no. For the others, we’ll see. At the moment it is not foreseen, but there could be an opportunity ”.

The next-generation engine of the Lamborghini supercar will represent only the third all-new V12 in company history, following the introduction in the Aventador in 2011 and the original V12, which debuted in 1963 in the 350GT.