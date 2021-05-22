Lamborghini will have its entire range electrified by the end of 2024

JAIME HERNNDEZ

Madrid

Updated Wednesday, May 19, 2021 – 12:15

The legislative requirements in the field of the environment are transformed into the automobile and this trend does not escape even Lamborghini, the legendary Italian manufacturer of sports vehicles.

Stephan Winkelmann, president of Lamborghini, poses with the Huracan, Urus and Aventator models

Lamborghini announced the details of the Direzione Cor Tauri roadmap, something like the path to the brightest star in the constellation Taurus, in a clear nod to the bull that has presided over its logo since its founding in 1963. “The world is changing radically and we want to contribute with a comprehensive approach to reducing environmental impact, pointed out Stephan winkelmann, your president.

The number one of the company – integrated into the VW Group – referred to the fact that this transformation would not only affect the product but also the facilities and the sustainability of the entire supply chain. For it more than 1,500 million euros will be invested in the next four years, a figure never reached before in such a short period of time, where the main objective is that, by the beginning of 2025, CO2 emissions from the Lamborghini range have been reduced by 50%.

The phases of electrification

The path to electrification will consist of three phases. The first, which covers the remainder of this year and the next, will be a kind of tribute (with an air of farewell) to the brand’s cutting-edge technology and, especially, to its impressive combustion engines. Powerful petrol versions for cars will be developed to serve as a link to the historic past and two additional variants with V12 mechanics will be released to complete the existing offering. From there comes the turning point.

In 2023, Lamborghini present its first hybrid series production (the Sin was an exclusive version limited to 63 units) and, by the end of 2024, it promises to have its entire range electrified. Winkelmann insisted that their models will not lose an iota of sportsmanship and the high technological level that characterize them. And to compensate for the weight gain associated with electrification, the use of ultralight materials such as carbon fiber, a terrain where they are real specialists.

The last phase will take place from the second half of the decade, when the range will expand with a fourth model to be 100% battery-powered. The current offer is made up of the two-seater Huracn and Aventador and the SUV Urus.

The success of the Urus

As for the plant that manufactures these vehicles, located in SantAgata Bolognese, it already received its CO2 neutrality certificate in 2015. It continues to maintain it despite having doubled in size. Above all, with the arrival of the Urus. This model has increased the company’s sales exponentially and accounts for more than 50% of its registrations.

This commitment to sustainability will extend to suppliers, who must demonstrate that all their manufacturing and supply processes meet the requirements of environmental protection. “Our plan with a 360-degree approach will lead us to a more sustainable future, but let no one have doubts that we will remain faithful to the DNA that our clients demand.“Winkelmann emphasized.



