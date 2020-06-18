Its 4.0-liter V8 biturbo engine delivers 650 horsepower

It has up to seven different driving modes

The Lamborghini Urus is the first SUV of the Italian brand, and has under its aggressive skin a 4.0-liter V8 engine with 650 horsepower. The manufacturer, however, has acknowledged that it develops a hybrid variant that will arrive soon. The ‘model year’ 2021 debuts a battery of customization options that the manufacturer has named Pearl Capsule.

More than 30 years have passed since, in 1986, Lamborghini It launched the LM 002, an almost military-looking off-road vehicle with very limited production – only 301 units were manufactured – that anticipated the arrival of luxury brands in a new segment. Today, the market has changed and traditional SUVs have almost disappeared to make way for the ubiquitous SUVs. Here comes the Lamborghini Urus, a model that competes with models based on the segment such as the Bentley Bentayga or the Maserati Levante, among others. In fact, it shares a platform with the first of these two. His appearance, yes, is much more aggressive.

Since debuting in 2017, more than 3,800 units of the Urus have left Lamborghini dealers worldwide.

LAMBORGHINI URUS: EXTERIOR

The Lamborghini Urus, With five doors, measures 5.11 meters in length, 1.64 in height and 2.02 in width, while its battle is 3.03 meters. Despite being a vehicle that by design cannot be as sporty as the rest of those offered by the brand, those of Sant’Agata Bolognese have managed to transfer the Lamborghini spirit to its design. This one is full of angular and aerodynamic shapes both on the front and behind. In this last part, the air diffuser and a quadruple exhaust outlet stand out, with two on each side. The tires, meanwhile, are 23 inches, while their weight is 2,154 kilos.

The ‘model year’ 2021 of Lamborghini Urus premieres the collection Pearl Capsule, created by the design department of the Centro Stile de Lamborghini. Thanks to it the exterior of the Italian SUV offers the traditional four-layer pearl colors Giallo Inti, Arancio Borealis and Verde Mantis, in combination with the glossy black of the roof, the diffuser, the spoiler lip and other details. Matte gray sports exhaust vents are complemented by shiny 23-inch black wheels.

LAMBORGHINI URUS: INTERIOR

Inside, the Lamborghini Urus It equips a digital cockpit behind the wheel and a double touch screen in the center console, a solution reminiscent of the Hurricane, with hexagonal vents. Of the two screens, the upper one is for the multimedia system and others and the lower one to control the air conditioning system.

The cabin gives off a clear sporty scent without losing its spaciousness, thanks in large part to the presence of a long-delayed A-pillar. Some elements come from other models in the group, but a refinement little seen so far in Lamborghini has been sought.

Lamborghini has chosen to include an automatic parking brake, while the start button is hidden under a lid. The trunk, meanwhile, announces a capacity of 616 liters.

Regarding the collection Pearl Capsule, the is comprised of a two-tone color scheme, with hexagonal Q-Citura upholstery with the embroidered logo on the seat, plus carbon fiber and black anodized aluminum details. Additionally, the optional power seat features perforated Alcantara.

LAMBORGHINI URUS: EQUIPMENT

The Lamborghini Urus incorporates up to 12 safety systems and driving aids, separate Head-Up Display. Among them is the Parking Assistance Package, which incorporates intelligent Park Assist. This system allows the car to park alone in both parallel and perpendicular parking, and is activated at the push of a button.

As optional equipment, the Urus can be equipped with a new Sensonum sound system with a 730-watt amplifier and 17 speakers.

LAMBORGHINI URUS: MECHANICAL

The Lamborghini Urus has an engine 4.0-liter V8 biturbo which delivers a power of 650 horses and a pair of 850 Newton meter. The gearbox is an eight-ratio ZF automatic associated with an all-wheel drive system that seeks to maximize traction. You can send up to 70% of the torque to the front axle and up to 87% to the rear.

The performance of the Urus confirms an acceleration from 0 to 100 km / hour in 3.6 seconds –only 2 tenths slower than the Hurricane–, and from 0 to 200 km / hour in 12.8 seconds. Its top speed, 305 kilometers / hour. It also has a cylinder deactivation system to contain consumption and a vector torque distribution system for the first time in the brand.

The Italian SUV equips a three-chamber air suspension and an advanced traction system with different driving modes Called Anima and developed exclusively for him. Strada, Sport, Corsa, Sabbia, Terra and Snow are the modes of the system. Each of them recalibrates the engine, suspension and traction system settings. To these models, the Ego is added, which allows the driver to customize the parameters.

The Urus mounts ceramic brakes with 440-millimeter diameter discs in front and ten-piston calipers. Back are 370 millimeters with six-piston calipers. It also has an active axle stabilization system with electromechanical stabilizer bars and a directional rear axle.

Lamborghini has confirmed the future arrival of a plug-in hybrid version for the Urus, something that will not be especially difficult to carry out because the platform on which it is built is designed for it. At the moment, the Italian manufacturer has only confirmed that this variant will have specific driving modes to make the most of the electric motor.

LAMBORGHINI URUS: PRICE

The price of the Lamborghini Urus in Europe is 186,134 euros plus tax.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 06/18/2020 Lamborghini launches the new Pearl Capsule collection for the Urus. 01/10/2020 The forthcoming arrival of the plug-in hybrid Urus is confirmed. 12/04/2017 Lamborghini reveals the first photographs and information on the Urus.

