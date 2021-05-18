Lamborghini to launch its first 100% electric car by 2030

Lamborghini does not want to be left behind with the competition in the electric automotive market, and for that reason it announced its electrification plan. The Italian sports car firm made known the way forward in the coming years, with important objectives to meet along the way.

The automaker promises launch its first series-production hybrid model by 2023. But that’s not all, as the ‘Hybrid Transition’ stage will also lead to its entire range being electrified by the end of 2024. This involves the existing Aventador, Huracan and Urus lines. The company is also committed to reducing the carbon emissions of its products by 50% by early 2025.

For this stage of transition to the hybrid concept to be successful, Lamborghini plans to invest 1,500 million euros in the next four years.

The appearance of a 100% electric Lamborghini car it will occur between 2025 and 2030, according to the plan. The automaker promises the creation of a fourth, completely new model, to join the existing ones in its catalog. But that the vehicle in question definitely moves away from combustion engines, it does not imply that its manufacturer does not think about performance.

“Once again, technological innovation in this phase will be aimed at ensuring remarkable performance and positioning the new product at the top of its segment,” they indicated from Lamborghini.

Lamborghini and the definitive commitment to the electrification of its cars

Sian, Lamborghini’s first hybrid experiment | Credit: Lamborghini

While the first series-production hybrid will arrive in 2023, Lamborghini already had little experience with such a model. The Italian company produced Sian, a car with a 6.5-liter V12 engine and 785 horsepower, which also included a small electric drive that gave the equivalent of an extra 34 HP.

As a hybrid he had little, clearly. Anyway, it tried a limited edition of just 63 cars and with the exorbitant price of almost 4 million dollars each.

Now, the Lamborghini electrification plan promises a real commitment for a brand that has always been characterized by its brutal sports models. But before he gets to hybrid cars and the all-electric model, he promises to bid farewell to the combustion engine with a “celebration” in 2021 and 2022.

Basically, the automaker will launch two new cars with its flagship V12 engine before the end of the current year. It will be a way of recognize the history of the Italian manufacturer, before diving into the future of electric mobility.

Read this too …