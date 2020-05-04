Lamborghini resumes its activities from Monday, May 4, and announces the presentation of a new model

After the damages that the COVID-19 caused in the factories of Lamborghini, the brand is now overriding and makes the decision to reopen its doors to continue with daily operations, however, it seems that this will be an important week for the automaker, since next May 7, Lamborghini will present a new model which will be a big surprise.

Although the presentation will take place virtually, Lamborghini anticipated in a statement that its launch will be a new car that will complete its range of models. It is not known if it is a completely new and unknown model, or if it will be the modernization or update of any of the new creatures that have been on the exit ramp for a while.

Recall that, in late March, Lamborghini revealed an 830 hp beast with a V12 engine that is in the oven, and that it could well be the launch of which the brand has created speculation.

According to the Motorpasion portal, this model could be baptized as SVR and would apply as the successor of the SC18 Alston, a one-off derived from Fan, although, yes, only for the circuit.

Lamborghini Aventador SVJ.

Credit: Courtesy Lamborghini.

Another hypothesis is that next Thursday Lamborghini will release the Huracan Super Trophy Omologato (STO), which would mount the same 5.2-liter V10 with 640 HP, but with a lightened structure and translated into a final weight of 150 kg less.

As a third option, it is said that it could also be the presentation of the Lamborghini Urus ST-X, the version designed for the SUV circuit, equipped with the 4.8 V8 biturbo with 650 CV. The advance of this unit was already released in October 2019, wearing a typical mantis green color of Lamborghini Squadra Corse and the vinyl kit and a fixed carbon fiber spoiler, among other elements.

“We are prepared to return with all our strength,” he shared. Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Lamborghini after suspending its activities on March 13 and developing an accurate security protocol in recent weeks.

