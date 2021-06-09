Lamborghini sian full scale lego technic

A little over a year ago, the Technic division of Lego showed its representation of the Lamborghini Sián in a 1: 8 scale and composed of 3,696 pieces, a model that, although due to its size and functions, was a remarkable job now it is in the shadow (literally) of this new creation.

After 8,660 hours of work (just under 361 days), a work team of 15 people completed this Lamborghini Sián full-scale and made up of just over 400,000 pieces. According to Lego, there were “154 different types of Lego Technic elements used, including 20 that were molded specifically for this model.”

Among all these parts that make up this 2,199 kg Lamborghini Sián there are functional front and rear lights as well as illuminated accents along the sides. To top it off, the paint was applied by the official Lamborghini painter and is a brush coating that was used for the first time.

Lamborghini Sián in Lego Technic