Lamborghini seeks driver | Motor

The manufacturer is doing the auditions for the official sim racing driver, season 2022. To obtain the title, applicants must compete in The Real Race, a series of 10 simulation races that take place in three different regions and are based on the popular computer video game Assetto Corsa Competizione. The first round concluded on June 13, but the next 9 events will take place from July to the end of November., so there is still a chance to participate.

Gallery: Details of the virtual competition The Real Race.

Upon completion of the tests, the best driver in each region wins an all-expenses-paid trip to the headquarters of Lamborghini in Sant’Agata Bolognese. Once there, and with all the honors of a VIP personality, they will have track tours alongside professional drivers and in real race cars. These finalists will be able to train with Lamborghini drivers and hone their skills. In the end, one of the three will become the official pilot Lamborghini 2022 simulation racing car.

This is the second year that Lamborghini has offered the virtual call. 2020 saw a global boom in simulation racing, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with many real-life events that had to accommodate the digital world. Almost a year ago, Motorsport Games and the Motorsport Network played an important role in the 24 Hours of Virtual Le Mans, held from June 13 to 14 and broadcast worldwide, with an audience of more than 14 million viewers.

