Lamborghini receives purchase offer

As reported by Autocar, a few weeks ago the Volkswagen Group would have received a Purchase offer for Lamborghini Automobili for a sum of 7.5 billion euros by the Swiss holding company Quantum Group AG. The offer would also have been presented with a complete plan for the future of the Italian firm.

For example, one of the plans explained would consist of a collaboration between the Volkswagen Group and Quantum Group AG that would include a five-year agreement with Audi to share intellectual property, electric vehicle technology and the establishment of an Advanced Automotive Innovation Center for the development and production of battery cells and packs.

Representing the Quantum Group AG offering is Rea Stark, co-founder of Piëch Automotive, a company also formed by Anton Piëch (son of the late Ferdinand Piëch and grandson of Ferdinand Porsche) and former Porsche CEO Matthias Müller.

One of the purposes of Quantum Group AG would be to turn Lamborghini Automobili into “spearhead for innovation by constantly implementing new clean drives”. This would be in line with the plan presented in the past days to begin the transition to electric drives for its vehicles.

Negotiation too would secure the work of current employees for up to five years and the creation of up to 850 new jobs in large part by the planned Center for Advanced Automotive Innovation.

So far neither the Volkswagen Group, nor Lamborghini nor Quantum Group AG has confirmed the information nor have they spoken about it.