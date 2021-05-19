News

Enlarge

The Sant’Agata Bolognese firm divides its electrification process into three different phases, which will culminate at the end of this decade with the launch of the first electric Lamborghini.

The president and CEO of Lamborghini, Stephan Winkelmann, has presented this week the Direzione Cor Tauri program or, in other words, the roadmap that the brand will follow when carrying out the decarbonisation of both its future models and the plant itself by Sant’Agata Bolognese. However, as stated, this reduction in emissions will be carried out using technologies and solutions that guarantee maximum performance and driving dynamics that represent the brand’s tradition. The name of this plan refers to the brightest star in the constellation of Taurus and, of course, it will represent Lamborghini’s advance towards a zero emissions future, but – we insist – always faithful to the sensations of the manufacturer of the bull.

MOVES III: these are the 5 cheapest electric vehicles on the market

This will be the electrification of Lamborghini

2 photos Lamborghini presents its path to electrification

Enlarge

Obviously, Winkelmann’s idea is to electrify the Lamborghini catalog by respecting a series of transitions that allow the process to be completed satisfactorily. Specifically, Direzione Cor Tauri will be divided into three phases:

Tribute to the combustion engine (2021-2022): This phase will be characterized by the development of combustion engines for versions that pay tribute to the history of the brand and to iconic models of the past and present. In fact, for this same year two new additions with V12 blocks are announced.

Hybrid transition (late 2024): Although the hybrid Sián is already a reality, it will not be until 2023 when the brand presents its first series production hybrid. A year later, the entire range will be electrified. One of the objectives is to cut CO2 emissions in their products by half by early 2025, for which they will invest no less than 1,500 million euros.

First 100% electric Lamborghini (second half of the decade): this point will not only be the culmination of the Cor Tauri project, but it will also be a before and after in the brand. From then on, everything indicates that more electric Lambos will arrive.

“Lamborghini’s electrification plan has just been drawn up, something necessary in the context of a world that is radically changing and in which we want to continue contributing to the reduction of environmental impact through specific projects. We have always been synonymous with an outstanding technological experience in the engine construction with outstanding performance and rest assured that this commitment will continue to be a top priority, ”says Winkelmann.

View model information

All the engine news in your email

You will receive in your email the latest news, news and tests of the motor world

Your email has been added to the list of recipients of our newsletter