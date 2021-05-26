Lamborghini not for sale, owners confirm

Yesterday we commented that the Swiss firm Quantum Group AG would have made an offer for 7.5 billion euros to buy Lamborghini Automobili, which turned out to be true then Audi, responsible for the Italian within the Volkswagen Group, has already ruled on the matter clarifying that the Italian brand is not for sale.

“This is not the subject of any discussion within the group. Lamborghini is not for sale”Said an Audi spokesperson in a first official pronunciation on this issue. For its part, according to Automotive News Europe, no representative or spokesperson for Quantum Group has commented on the matter.

The offer presented by Quantum Group included the purchase of the brand, its facilities in Sant’Agata and the sports division, while guaranteed current Lamborghini employees their job for up to five years. The negotiation also planned a joint work with Audi to focus its development towards electric propulsion.

A reading of the whole situation could be that Lamborghini, knowing from before the intention of Quantum Group with its purchase offer, went ahead to make public his Direzione Cor Tauri plan to lead the brand into an electrified future, showing that they do not need any outside help to do so.

In turn, this would be in line with the situation posed since the end of last year when a possible sale of Lamborghini and Ducati was initially analyzed, which shortly after was scrapped. Obviously, neither the Volkswagen Group, nor Audi, intend to make a sale of Lamborghini effective.