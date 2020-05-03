How is a classic born? Sometimes it is necessary to break the internal order. That was how the Lamborghini Miura was born, a sports car that redefined the concept of the supercar in the 1960s. Miura has the signature of designer Marcello Gandini and the blessing of Ferruccio Lamborghini. However, for it to exist it was necessary to have the audacity of three engineers from the company (Gian Paolo Dallara, Paolo Stanzani and Bob Wallace) to develop a prototype without the knowledge of the Lambo boss, the P400. The idea was to make a supercar that was not absurdly expensive. When Ferruccio Lamborghini learned of the idea, he did not believe in Miura’s commercial success, but he gave carte blanche to the project because he believed it could be a good marketing tool.

The latest evolution of the Lamborghini Miura was the SV version. The V12 engine went up to 390 hp and the car reached 300 km / h.

Photo: Lamborghini / Disclosure

The P400 was presented at the 1965 Turin Salon, but it didn’t even have a body. It was just the chassis, which featured a central V12 engine mounted in the transverse position. It was enough for the first orders to appear. The Lamborghini Miura was launched at the 1966 Geneva Motor Show. Its innovative design, beautiful wedge lines and striking and characteristic design elements were very successful. He fell in love with the audience and quickly became an object of desire. The mechanical part had already been exposed in Turin, but the Miura shown in Geneva didn’t even have an engine (there was no time to get it ready). Even so, the car was what collectors call an “instant classic”. Its design proved to be timeless, that is why it remains current today. For fans, Miura is a reference of beauty, lightness and purity of style. It seems paradoxical, but the supercar is at the same time sober, elegant, muscular and daring.

One of the Miura’s success factors is that the mechanical part was born before everything and gives life to the beauty of the body.

Photo: Lamborghini / Disclosure

When Ferruccio Lamborghini approved the Miura project, the body was commissioned from the Stile Bertone studio, an arm of Carrozzeria Bertone. There, the work was done by the young designer Marcello Gandini. From his clipboard came the designs of many cars, such as the Lamborghini Countach, Fiat X 1/9, Alfa Romeo Montreal and Lancia Stratos, in addition to the Lamborghini Miura.

One of the striking elements of Miura’s style is the rounded curvature at the base of the glass. It is very elegant, it escapes the commonplace, which would be a 90 degree angle. This solution was also used by Gandini at Lancia Stratos. Other noteworthy details are the “eyelashes” of the headlights, which are actually taken in air to cool the brakes. In turn, the rear blind is a striking element of style and helps the hot air escape from the engine compartment. Gandini also used this stylistic feature in Stratos. The low waistline and the beautiful Campagnolo wheels refer to speed and make up the Miura’s look. They wore Pirelli Cinturato 205VR15 tires.

The three-spoke steering wheel invites driving. The instrument panel consists of two large circles.

Photo: Lamborghini / Disclosure

Inside, the door opening buttons are “hidden” in the air intakes and further contribute to the purity of the lines. The clean and refined interior has two leather-covered benches. The three-spoke steering wheel invites driving. The instrument panel consists of two large circles. On the left is the speedometer, which measures up to 320 km / h; on the right is the rev counter; among them, a display with spy lights. On the central panel are the other instruments (engine water temperature marker, oil temperature, oil pressure, fuel level, ammeter and hour clock).

But a car does not become classic just by design. One of the Miura’s success factors is that the mechanical part was born before everything and gives life to the beauty of the body. The low center of gravity is the key to a good sports car. But the Miura was also imposed by the central engine. It debuted with a 4.0 V12 at 60 degrees of 355 hp and 366 Nm of torque. Maximum power was delivered at 7,000 rpm; the torque at 5,500. All of this in a car with a five-speed manual transmission, rear-wheel drive and only 1,125 kg. Imagine what it was like to drive this machine that had a weight / power ratio of just 3.2 kg / hp. It was a race car on the streets. It went from 0-100 kg / h in 7 seconds. Between 1966 and 1969, 275 units of the original Miura were produced.

The rear blind is a striking element of style and helps the hot air escape from the engine compartment.

Photo: Lamborghini / Disclosure

Still, it was possible to go further. The Miura was already a car consecrated by the public and critics when the first evolution came. The engine remained the 3929 cm3 V12 4.0, but the power went up to 375 hp and the torque was 388 Nm. The acceleration from 0-100 km / h dropped to 6.7 seconds and the top speed was 285 km / h. The range was 4.7 km / h. The Lamborghini Miura S had 338 units produced at the famous Sant’Agata Bolognese factory in Italy between 1969 and 1971.

The last evolution of the model was the SV version, made in 1971 and 1972. The power of the V12 engine went up to 390 hp and the Lamborghini Miura joined the club of cars that reached 300 km / h. The torque was 400 Nm. The engine used four triple Weber carburetors. Only 150 Miura SV units have been manufactured. The last car produced was delivered on January 15, 1973 to the son of Ferdinando Innocenti, creator of the scooter, who manufactured the late Lambretta. In total, 763 Lamborghini Miura units were manufactured.

