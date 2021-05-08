Lamborghini LM002 and eighties music. This is Kidston’s magnificent ‘idea’

Just two weeks ago, Sergio and I commented privately how brilliant the short films seemed to us that Kidston Productions have been uploading to their YouTube channel for the past year. Classic cars, original ideas, actors who gave the stature and minutes of unpublished content for all of us who love the world of motorsport and motorsport, with many nods to the seventh art.

If ‘The Portofino Affair’ was spectacular, the simplicity and emotionality of ‘The Final Act’ they were able to tear a tear from our sensitive hearts seeing how that Lamborghini Miura, abandoned after the death of its owner, left what was his home looking for a new owner. However, other masterpieces such as ‘Wolf of the Autostrada’, in a mixture of winks between Cannonball and the ‘Wolf of Walstreet’, as well as the ‘C’était une urgence – Racing against Coronavirus in Rome’, with which they replicated the Parisian ‘C’était un rendezvous’, have gone much more unnoticed despite their quality.

As with ‘The Girardo & Co’, Kidston has a website that sells classic cars And one of the marketing strategies is to precisely show them in your videos. That is why we were not surprised to see a luxurious and exclusive Lamborghini LM002 in one of their latest productions … Perhaps the craziest of all the ideas they have carried out.

K-IDEA (Lamborghini LM002) – Kidston Productions:

With the notes of one of the eighties hymns in the background, specifically that of ‘Ma quale idea’ by Pino D’Angio, the story he intends to tell us is how a wealthy and eccentric owner of a Range Rover chooses the SUV of the from Sant’Agata Bolognese to overcome a tricky section in the Swiss snow of the mountainous town of Gstaad. From there we find a show of skidding with the Lamborghini LM002 without any justification with music and with an ending that lives up to the grandeur of the rest of the video. Characterization, sense of humor, even the Lamborghini, everything is perfect.

The Lamborghini LM002 is in its own right one of the great automobile myths. Equipped with the 5.2-liter V12 engine from the Lamborghini Countach and its impressive 450 hp, it was one of those models that oozed ‘excess’ from all four sides, to the point that a set of Pirelli tires specifically designed for this vehicle reached 17,000 euros, while fill your disproportionate fuel tank It would lighten your bank account by 500 euros and, even so, nothing assured you of being able to cover long distances due to the voracious appetite of its propellant.

Wolf of the Autostrada – Kidston Productions: