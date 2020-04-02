The Italian firm stopped manufacturing super sports cars to dedicate itself to manufacturing medical equipment that will support the coronavirus pandemic

Since March 13, Lamborghini, one of the firms of cars world’s most recognized luxury and sports cars, stopped manufacturing their vehicles to start producing medical equipment.

The manufacture of such material will allow to face the pandemic of COVID-19 (coronavirus) that day by day seriously affects both Italian citizens and the population of various countries in the world.

This Tuesday, April 1, the Italian manufacturer announced that it will assemble plastic face masks and face protectors at its Sant’Agata Bolognese plant, which will be donated to the Sant’Orsola-Malpighi Hospital in Bologna.

According to the portal El Mañana.com, the firm plans daily make a thousand face masks and 200 face shields, the latter obtained through printers 3D that are used in your carbon fiber production plant.

“The work of this solidarity initiative will be carried out by the personnel in charge of working with the leather used in the interiors and in the personalization finishes of the Lamborghini cars,” the company said in a statement.

The initiative will be carried out in collaboration with the University of Bologna, whose Department of Medical and Surgical Sciences will carry out validation tests of the products made by Lamborghini.

