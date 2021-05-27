Lamborghini huracan super trophy evo2. re-evolution

The Huracan Super Trophy It was presented almost seven years ago and the EVO version, for the track, three years later. Now, the protagonist of the Super Trofeo single-brand championship receives your second update.

The front spoiler lip is fused with carbon fiber fins, creating a visual bridge similar to that of the Omologata Super Trofeo, the latest road-legal Hurricane to set the lap record at the Nürburgring. The newly developed louver-style air intakes optimize airflow, as does the large carbon fiber rear spoiler. The frame that houses the taillights reminds us of the rear of the Countach.

Gallery: All the details of the new Lamborghini Huracan EVO2.

But beyond the revised aerodynamic package, the EVO2 also received changes to the body panels. For example, the plastic materials of the side panels and the rear appendages were replaced with carbon fiber. In addition, the rear fenders are now made of a single element that includes a section of the side spoiler to create a lighter area.

.

The front wheels reveal thicker brake discs, now measuring 390mm (10mm more than the Huracan Evo). They also modified the calipers and now use pads with a larger surface for better braking. As for the naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 block, the 612 horsepower put to the rear wheels is maintained via a six-speed sequential gearbox.

.

Photos: This is how the evolution of the Lamborghini Huracan EVO looks like.

Lamborghini to exhibit the Huracan Super Trofeo EVO2 during the second round of the Europe Super Trophy cup in Le Castellet, France, at the Paul Ricard circuit on May 28. The price starts at $ 306,000 before taxes. Owners of the Evo version will be able to get the EVO2 conversion kit early next year.

.