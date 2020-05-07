It is the convertible version of the Evo RWD, introduced in early 2020

Will reach brand dealers from 175,000 euros

The Lamborghini Huracán Evo RWD Spyder is a sports car developed by the Italian firm. Introduced in May 2020, it delivers 610 horsepower and reaches a top speed of 324 kilometers / hour. Its starting price stands at 175,000 euros, above the 160,000 euros of the coupe version.

The Huracán Evo RWD Spyder is the convertible version of the Lamborghini Huracán Evo RWD, which in turn is the access version of the Lamborghini Huracán Evo, forgoing all-wheel drive to adopt only rear-wheel drive. A gateway to the treasures of Sant’Agata Bolognese.

LAMBORGHINI HURRICANE EVO RWD SPYDER: EXTERIOR

The Lamborghini Huracán Evo RWD Spyder is the convertible version of the Evo RWD introduced earlier this year, so it sticks to the lines of it as much as possible.

It shares length — 4,520 millimeters — and width — 1,933 millimeters — with the Evo RWD, but is 15 millimeters higher — 1,180. The wheelbase is identical — 2,620 millimeters. It weighs 1,509 kilos, an increase of 120 kilos from the 1,389 kilos of the Evo RWD.

The hood is soft and takes 17 seconds to change position. It can be operated at speeds of up to 50 km / hour.

This means it introduces a new front bumper, tweaks to the rear, and a new diffuser. Its shock absorbers are ‘passive’. The rims are 19 inches, available as an option in 20. The brakes are made of steel as standard, but can be fitted with carbon ceramics.

LAMBORGHINI HURRICANE EVO RWD SPYDER: INTERIOR

The Lamborghini Huracán Evo RWD Spyder shares the cabin with its coupe version. The seats are carbon fiber, as in the rest of the Hurricane range. The interior finishes combine Alcantara, leather and Carbon Skin, a material derived from carbon fiber. The center console combines physical controls with an 8.4-inch digital touch screen.

LAMBORGHINI HURRICANE EVO RWD SPYDER: MECHANICAL

The Lamborghini Huracán Evo RWD Spyder equips a 5.2-liter atmospheric V10 engine that delivers 610 horsepower with a maximum torque of 560 Newton meters, like the coupe version. Lose 30 horsepower to the all-wheel drive of the base model. It is associated with a seven-speed automatic gearbox.

It reaches a top speed of 324 kilometers / hour and accelerates from 0 to 100 in just 3.5 seconds. This means that it is slightly slower than the hood version, which reaches 325 km / h and accelerates in 3.3 seconds. Values ​​are always lower than the AWD variant, since it loses power and has fewer driving wheels.

LAMBORGHINI HURRICANE EVO RWD SPYDER: PRICES

The price of the Lamborghini Huracán Evo RWD Spyder is 175,838 euros in its most basic version for the European market, although the different options available may increase the final bill. It is thus placed above the covered version, which costs 160,000 euros. The first deliveries will be in the summer of 2020.

Date Upgrade 05/07/2020 Presentation of the Lamborghini Huracán Evo RWD Spyder.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.