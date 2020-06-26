This Hurricane Performante Spyder stopped with a mechanical problem

A van could not dodge it and took it ahead

Roller coaster of emotions, the one experienced by the owner of this Lamborghini Huracán. In 20 minutes he went from picking it up at the dealership to first suffering a mechanical failure and then receiving the impact of a van that has not been able to avoid it. The images speak for themselves.

The events occurred this Wednesday in West Yorkshire, a county in the northeast of England. And the photographs were published by the same police force, which even added the hashtag #couldhavecried, which translated into Spanish is something like “I could have cried.”

The car was a Lamborghini Huracán Performante Spyder, which had 640 horsepower with a top speed of 325 kilometers / hour and a price of around 300,000 euros. And now you will need a good repair to rebuild your rear axle.

The thing is, it’s more than likely that your engine has been seriously compromised. The police explain that the Hurricane had stopped with a mechanical problem, so it is probable that it already had a breakdown before receiving the collision.

“The car stopped due to a mechanical problem and then received the impact of an innocent driver,” explains the body in the Twitter message, where it does not provide more details about what the collision was like or why the second driver was innocent if he was the one. I followed him.

M1 Ossett today – It’s only a car! But on this occasion a 20 minute old brand new Lamborghini that stopped due mechanical failure in lane 3 them hit from behind by an innocent motorist #couldhavecried pic.twitter.com/S1f9YEQGcD – WYP Roads Policing Unit (@WYP_RPU) June 24, 2020

The driver of the Lamborghini has been left unscathed and the driver of the van has suffered minor head injuries as a result of the violence of the blow, which has ripped out the right rear wheel of the Hurricane. In the images you can see how the roll bars had been activated.

The accident occurred on the M-1 motorway as it passed through the town of Ossett, just 20 minutes from Leeds, which is the county seat of West Yorkshire.

