Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae. says goodbye with all of the law

Lamborghini closes another chapter in its jubilant industrial career, confirming that the Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae will be its last model with a ‘pure’ V12. The Ultimae It incorporates the best features of all previous versions and offers a slight increase in power. A special edition that comes in coupe and convertible flavors, developing 780 horsepower.

In the press release of the Aventador Ultimae, Lamborghini claims that this is “the grand finale of the traditional V12 engine and the latest Aventador in every way.” In addition Stephen Winkelmann, president of Lamborghini, says that the Ultimae is “the purest and most timeless atmospheric Lamborghini V12 of production. The last of its kind: it offers the maximum power and performance expected of today’s Lamborghini. V12 engine, combined with the design of our inimitable flagship ”.

On the outside, the Aventador Ultimae stands out for a redesigned bomper, with more marked lines; large side air inlets and a larger lower lip that is supported by vertical braces.

At the rear, the bumper adopts a large diffuser, and carbon fiber that extends to the roof in the convertible version.

They also offer two new matte colors: Acheso Gray and Teak Gray, and new 20-inch front and 21-inch rear wheels, fitted with Pirelli PZero Corsa wheels.

The performance figures of the new Aventador indicate 780 horsepower and 720 Nm of torque; in addition to a maximum speed –for both versions– of 355 km / h, and a sprint from 0 to 100 km / h in 2.9 seconds.

The engine is associated with a seven-speed automatic gearbox, with a driving mode selector (Strada, Sport, Corsa and the new Ego) that affect the response of the engine, the distribution of traction, the steering feel, the regulation of the chassis and the response of the gearbox.

The interior receives the same color changes as the exterior and is combined with new black leather upholstery. In addition, the customization options are endless, including an intensive carbon fiber treatment.

It is worth noting that the V12 might not be ‘dead’ in a strict sense, as Lamborghini includes terms in its description such as ‘traditional’ and ‘naturally aspirated’, leaving open the possibility that future Lamborghini will use a V12 block. in hybrid configuration, which although it is already seen in the Sián, could evolve to a hybrid PHEV system.

They will only make 600 units of the Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae; 350 coupe units and 250 convertibles. Its price was not disclosed..