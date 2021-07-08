in Motors

Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae: 600 units, 780 hp and farewell flavor

The end of the Lamborghini Aventador is near, it is something irremediable. But before saying goodbye forever, Lamborghini wanted to pay one last tribute to its supercar launching a special series of which only 350 coupes and 250 convertibles will be manufactured. Your name will Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae LP780-4, and in addition to a special exterior configuration, it also includes 780 hp extracted from its V12 and a thinning cure to stay very close to the possibilities of the SVJ.

The end of the Lamborghini Aventador parties will be held with 600 units of a special version that receives the name Ultimae. For this special edition Lamborghini has decided to mix features and characteristics of the Aventador S and SVJ, thus giving a more special character to this version. On an aesthetic level, the Ultimae offers a less radical image than that of the SVJ, however this does not mean that it achieves the same weight / power ratio (1.98 Kg / CV) thanks to the saving of 25 Kg of mass in the set.

For the technical team, Lamborghini has released a new evolution of the naturally aspirated 6.5 V12 engine developing a maximum power of 780 hp at 8,500 rpm, which is a 40 hp gain over the S and 10 hp over the SVJ. The maximum torque is 720 Nm and is reached at 6,750 rpm. The ISR gearbox remains intact, using a sequential configuration capable of transitions in 50 milliseconds, and sending all the power through an all-wheel drive system that is accompanied by 4-wheel steering.

The Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae LP780-4 will do the 0-100 Km / h in 2.8 seconds, reaching 355 Km / h of maximum speed. Thanks to the carbo-ceramic braking system installed as standard, it will be able to do the 100-0 km / h in just 30 meters of distance.

At the level of customization, the Aventador Ultimae promises to offer a very high level of possibilities with 18 colors available as standard and another 300 through the AD Personam program. Additionally, the Italian brand offers its customers a configurator where they can sculpt each cabin according to their tastes and extravagances, a configurator that will also affect alloy wheels, brake calipers, etc.

