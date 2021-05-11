Lamborghini aventador svj xago edition

0 0

Lamborghini introduced the Aventador SVJ Xago Edition, an exclusive edition limited to only 10 copies, while announcing its new service Ad Personam, a virtual studio that allows you to create the ideal car from the comfort of your computer and without having to go to Italy to supervise its customization. Applicable to Huracan and Aventador models.

About the edition Xago It is said to ‘celebrate the brand’s hexagonal design spirit’ and is inspired by the Hexagon of Saturn (a constant cloud pattern observed at Saturn’s north pole). The only 10 Xago units will be reserved for customers who order the model through the Ad Personam program. Featuring a unique ‘fading silver hexagon pattern effect’ exterior decoration, each unit will sport a unique paint scheme, high-gloss black Niero Ad Personam wheels, unique interior stitching, and exclusive pattern finished saddles. Naturally, each Xago Edition model will be identified with a numbered plate.

The relevance of the Ad Personam program allows Lamborghini to meet its growing demand in times when international travel has been quite restricted.

The Lamborghini SVJ Roadster It has the V12 engine that produces 770 horsepower and 720 Nm of torque, the most powerful V12 that the brand has manufactured, and that allows it to go from 0 to 100 km / h in 2.8 seconds and reach a top speed of 350 km / h.

