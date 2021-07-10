Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae: The saddest swan song …

They say that legends never die And, we are convinced that it is true. However, we cannot forget that the gods need to rest and a good retirement, in time, no one hurts. If we apply this ratio to automotive sector we have examples of all colors and nationalities. In recent years we have seen how, for various reasons, some mythical models stopped being sold, breaking our hearts …

Well, a new member will join this list very soon. We refer to Fan, one of the best known and most successful mid-engined sports cars in the range of Lamborghini. The first time we saw it was back in 2011 at the Geneva Motor Show and, since then, it has only broadened its history. Now, the Lamborghini Aventador LP 7880-4 Ultimae, the version with which he will say goodbye forever …

The Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae is, with 780 hp, the most powerful non-hybrid vehicle in the history of the brand …

Before telling you what it brings back, in terms of aesthetics, we will tell you a couple of secrets of his name. The Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae It has in its name two clues that tell us which “monster” we are facing. First of all, we have the word “Ultimae” to indicate that it is the latest version of the Aventador to be sold. However, the most interesting thing is in the numbering in front of it.

We refer to LP 780-4. If you are followers of the Italian firm, you will know that it refers to the performance of its powertrain. In this case, the motor 6.5 V12 atmospheric of the radical Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae increases its power until it reaches the 574 kW (780.64 hp) at 8,500 rpm. That is, it is 10 hp more powerful than the radical SVJ although yes, they share the same torque figure: 720 Nm from 6,750 rpm.

Thanks to him, the Ultimae version boasts exceptional performance. Sign the 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in 2.8 seconds and reaches 355 kilometers per rush hour. These data are for the Coupé which, at 1,550 kilos, offers the same power-to-weight ratio as the SVJ. This will be more unfavorable in the Roadster, although it should not be slower than its coupe brother. Plus, they both enjoy all-wheel drive and active rear-end steering.

In terms of design, those responsible for the Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae have been safe. To do this they mix the styling of the S finish and radicalism of the SVJ. As standard there are 18 colors available (and over 300 in the Ad Personam range) and at the rear there is an active spoiler with three positions: closed, maximum performance, maximum handling. There will also be no shortage of 20 and 21-inch wheels with brake calipers in various shades.

When will the Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae hit the market?

If everything goes according to plan, Lamborghini to show latest Aventador at Goodwood Festival of Speed which will take place in the next few days. As expected, this special series will be limited in the number of units, with 350 for the coupe body and 250 for the roadster. We do not talk about its best price, although you can imagine that cheap, what is said cheap, will not be. A shame to be poor …

