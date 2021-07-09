Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae: possibly the last pure V12

The Lamborghini Aventador is one of those few traditional supercars that remain. While electrification continues to flood the entire sector, the vast majority of brands are forced to include it in their full range of models, even the most radical. Lamborghini already plans its future with products like the Sian, but in the meantime it is launching other more purist options. We talk about Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae, a version with a farewell flavor.

It could be the last time we see the 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 engine without any company, without electrification being present. It is a kind of icing on the cake that raises its power to surprising 780 hp and 720 Nm of torque. This is a figure that exceeds the Aventador S by 40 hp and the radical Aventador SVJ by 10 hp. Maintains all-wheel drive and ISR seven-speed transmission for outstanding performance.

The Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae accelerates from 0 to 100 km / h in 2.8 seconds, from 0 to 200 km / h in 8.7 seconds and reaches a top speed of 355 km / h. This is achieved with a weight 25 kg less than that of an Aventador S, achieving the same weight / power ratio as the SVJ, with 1.98 kg / CV. To optimize its behavior, it has four-wheel steering, active suspension or the Strada, Sport, Corsa and Ego driving modes.

This new example also differs slightly from the rest of the range by his design. It debuts a specific front bumper that manages to increase downforce, with a more prominent splitter and generous side air intakes to also improve cooling. At the rear the Active spoiler moves in three positions and a new diffuser appears with two circular exhaust outlets that remain in a fairly high situation.

The Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae is the culmination of the model and receives more customization options that until now were not available, thanks to the Lamborghini Ad Personam program. Although there will be few customers who can get to configure it, it is a limited edition. Will go on sale 350 units with coupe bodywork and 250 units with roadster bodywork, though pricing has yet to be disclosed.

