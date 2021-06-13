Lamborghini ‘at the feet’ of Kim Kardashian, this is her extravagant car

“Guys, my new car is here,” he said. Kardashian in the images of when she released her most recent acquisition, which has her very excited. “Look at this. This is all Cozy fabric for SKIMS. I’m matching the car. Isn’t this the cutest thing of all?”

The presentation of Kim from his new ride to the world he had another purpose; announce that he will launch new proposals from his firm this Monday: “My God, isn’t this the cutest and funniest thing ever? A new lambo with the cozy fabric of @skims! Soon we will come out with new Cozy styles !

“Get comfortable in six colors and sizes XXS-5X on Monday, June 14, at 9 AM PST come to SKIMS.COM and join the waiting list now for early access to the store,” promoted the socialite , who embarked on the adventure of this line in 2009.

SKIMS was a huge success at the time, with TMZ reporting estimated sales of $ 2 million in just a few minutes: “We are creating the next generation of underwear, girdles, and loungewear by constantly bringing our customers new and exciting news. enthusiasm with every drop, “he said Kardashian.