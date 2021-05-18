Lamborghini anticipates electric future | Motor

Due mainly to emissions, it is already an almost inevitable reality that vehicles will have to migrate towards electrified propulsion and not even Lamborghini, with its long tradition of V12 engines, can escape the trend. Confirming this, in an event held today the CEO of the brand, Stephan Winkelmann, gave the first previews of his agenda.

Christened Direzione Cor Tauri the plan for the electrification of Lamborghini will of course start with hybrids, and between 2023 and 2024 all the brand’s models will be plug-in hybrids. In other words, the current Aventador, Huracán and Urus will be the last with a combustion engine and that their respective replacements will have a hybrid system.

Lamborghini Direzione Cor Tauri

The good news, for enthusiasts at least, is that Lamborghini’s V12 engine won’t die so soon thanks to hybrid assist and serving as a stepping stone before the arrival of the first fully electric Lamborghini which, according to Winkelmann, will do so in the second half of this decade.

On this model everything is not defined yet and beyond the image that opens this note, there is little that they have advanced. Winkelmann says he sees it as a 2 + 2 two-door (possibly using the same platform as the Taycan and e-Tron GT?) And that the instruction he gave to the design team is that “it has to be recognizable as something else. to what we’ve done before. It has to be recognizable as a Lamborghini, but it also has to show a new way of designing cars ”.

Speaking about each specific model can only be speculated and for example in the case of the Lamborghini Huracán it is said that would ditch its V10 engine in favor of the Volkswagen Group’s twin turbo V8 with some power assist. The Urus would also have a V8, in this case the same one used by the Cayenne in its Turbo S E-Hybrid version, and the Aventador, as we already mentioned, would keep the current V12 but also receive some electrical assistance.

Lamborghini Sian Roadster