Lambda variant, as the WHO calls the strain of covid present in Latin America

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday designated a variant “of interest” Lambda SARS-CoV-2 virus, first detected in Peru in August 2020 and present in several Latin American countries.

According to the Peruvian authorities cited in the WHO weekly report, 81% of the covid cases diagnosed since last April in the country are associated with the Lambda strain.

By declaring it a “variant of interest”, the WHO gives the signal that it is observing its behavior in terms of contagion power, before eventual inclusion in the category of “worrying variants”, such as Alpha, Beta, Gamma and Delta.

Where was the Lambda variant detected?

Detected for the first time in August 2020 in Peru, currently 29 countries around the world reported its presence, especially in Latin America, including Argentina and Chile.

The WHO indicates that it is observing the epidemiological behavior of the strain and its “potential increase in transmissibility and resistance to neutralizing antibodies”.

The UN agency identified the Lambda strain based on its recent decision to attribute Greek letters to designate the variants without stigmatizing the countries where they are first detected.

emb