Lambda, a new variant of the coronavirus, suspects 80 cases in Cantabria

A researcher works in a Microbiology laboratory Europa press

The Andean variant has its origin in Peru and it is being studied whether it is capable of escaping the immunity of vaccines

So far, only 44 infections caused by Lambda had been reported in Spain

This strain is more contagious than the British variant and affects young people more.

Lambda is already in Cantabria. The new Andean variant of the coronavirus seems to be the causing at least 80 suspected cases suddenly. It is studied by the Microbiology laboratories of the Hospital de Valdecilla, which have confirmed three cases by sequencing and which analyze the other 80 with high suspicion of being so. For the moment, the origin and epidemiological link are unknown in the appearance of this variant for the first time in Cantabrian lands. Lambda adds to the constant trickle of new strains and variants that keep emerging.

The British, South African, Brazilian and Indian strains are the best known mutations of the coronavirus so far. Among them four are distributed most of the detected cases of the disease. However, they are not the only ones. Behind them, they are followed by what is known as Andean variant or Lambda, of Peruvian origin, present in more than 25 countries and that, until now, in Spain did not reach 1% of cases detected. Only 44 infections caused by Lambda had been reported in the national territory.

A strain “of interest” to WHO

The WHO has classified this variant as “of interest” although for now, they insist that “it is not worrisome”. Maybe because there is no scientific evidence to determine the ability of this mutation to escape immunity of the anticovid vaccines. If it is confirmed that Lambda has a mechanism that makes it immune to vaccines, it would become, along with the Brazilian and Indian variants, a worrying strain. And from uncertainties to certainties. What is known about Lambda is that It is more easily transmitted than the Alpha variant (British) and mainly affects young people. Health sources establish in 28 years the mean age of those infected by this new strain.

A researcher analyzes the most dangerous strains of the coronavirus in a laboratory Europe press

At the moment, Public Health of the Government of Cantabria has confirmed that 80 cases are being studied in the region that have a high probability of being caused by this unknown Andean mutation..