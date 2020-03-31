Given the suspension of classes throughout the country, Infobae assumed the role of disseminating educational content for the boys who remain in quarantine. Videos from the Ticmas educational platform that accompanies students, teachers and institutions with content and learning tools, accessible to all schools and quickly implemented, will be used. The publications will be around three main areas of knowledge: humanities, science and mathematics.

On this occasion, we present a biology content that is generally taught in the first year of high school. The video stops at the first evolutionary mechanism, proposed in the early 19th century by Jean Baptiste Lamark. What did you propose and why is your theory refuted today?