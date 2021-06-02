LaMarcus’ tough goodbye: “I’m learning not to be depressed”

LaMarcus Aldridge should be fighting for the ring with Brooklyn Nets, already without discussion the great favorite to the 2020-21 NBA title. A team that has just crushed the Celtics (4-1) and now faces a much more complex challenge in the Eastern semifinals: the Bucks of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday. The atomic big three block (Kevin Durant, James Harden, Kyrie Irving), the one that started a debate on buyout rules and ethics when, while the Lakers were taking Andre Drummond, they fished Blake Griffin and Aldridge, illustrious veterans in search for glory.

But, at 35, LaMarcus Aldridge is not on the slopes. Number 2 in the 2006 draft, seven times all star, two in the Second Best Five and three in the Third, his NBA career has been stupendous. Almost 20 points and more than 8 rebounds in a journey that had its best days at the Portland Trail Blazers (he was drafted by the Bulls and sent to Oregon) between 2006 and 2015. Then he spent six years at the San Antonio Spurs, where the days of greatness of the Texan team were fading, little by little. This season he missed eight of the last eleven games before the All Star break, due to injury. Spurs won six of them and where he played, Aldridge was a backup for the first time since his rookie year. After the All Star, he agreed with the Spurs to stay on the sidelines while they arranged his departure.. On March 25, he agreed to his buyout. The Spurs had no offers for him and accepted a deal in which the player forgave 7.2 of the $ 24 million that was due to him.

Three days later, he signed for the prorated portion of the veteran minimum with the Nets until the end of the season: just under $ 900,000. On April 1 he made his debut with the Nets (11 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists). On the 10th he played his fifth game with his new team… and on the 15th he announced his retirement. A commotion in the NBA. The reason, an irregularity in your heart rhythm: “One of the scariest things I have ever experienced.” LaMarcus had played his entire career aware of this problem, but this time he saw that he could not answer: “For fifteen years I have put basketball first, now I will put my health and my family first.” The former player suffers the Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome, a condition that produces tachycardias, and has been under strict medical monitoring throughout his NBA career.

So now, after more than six weeks officially away from the slopes, he has been sincere in The Athletic with the journalist Shams Charania, to whom he has recognized that the management of the goodbye is being a very complicated experience: “I’ve been depressed, I’m trying to learn to cope without being on the track competing, I’m learning not to be depressed. I still love basketball. And I still feel like I have a lot to give. But I am trying to find myself. When you go from doing what you love for so long to losing it overnight, it’s a shock. I knew it was the right decision and yet I had discussions with my family, my manager, the Nets … they were all by my side and made it clear that they were going to accompany me in my decision. I didn’t feel any pressure, nobody did anything that wasn’t support and show understanding. “

LaMarcus had regained his illusion and had his focus on his first championship title: “It was very hard because I was in a place and a team that had welcomed me with open arms. We had a common goal, something to prove. It was very bitter to have to quit, not being able to play all of a sudden. It was a group without egos, in which everyone is next to everyone, that’s what makes this game so fun ”.

His last official game was a Nets-Lakers in which he did not feel well: “I had a lot to give to that team. I felt that they needed what I could contribute, points in the zone in attack and protection of the rim in defense. I had had that heart problem my entire career, found out in 2006, my first year. But against the Lakers I had very strange sensations, my heart was beating abnormally, arrhythmic. It had never happened to me. I had no power, I couldn’t start, I didn’t know what was wrong with me. And, later, at night, I got a very big scare. My heart was beating in a way that it never had. I felt that, with all the people who depend on me (my children, my mother…), it had been a blessing to play with this problem for fifteen years but it was no longer worth doing it ”.

Another of the highlights of the interview is his memory of Damian Lillard. Aldridge played his first nine NBA years with the Blazers. There he experienced the arrival and explosion of the base, with whom he would have liked to have a better relationship: “You get older and you have more wisdom, you see things clearer. And as you get older you have less ego, things get less better. In perspective, I wish I had tried harder to have a better relationship with Dame. They told us a lot of things in our surroundings. That wore down our relationship, but we’ve gotten along much better afterward. I wish we had talked more, that we had tried to get along better. He was very young and was trying to earn his place, and I had worked very hard to settle in mine. That is what I regret the most ”.