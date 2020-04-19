LaMarcus Aldridge he is in the final stretch of his career. At 34, the player is already thinking about what his last franchise will be within the NBA. Recently, the American power forward has spoken about the two teams he would like to end up with:

“San Antonio or Portland, in one of these two places I would like to finish my career. In the Spurs I have managed to be part of a great family to which I still belong today. In the Blazers I have many memories of my time there, and it wouldn’t hurt to live them again. Whatever, I wouldn’t mind ending up in either of these two franchises. “

Damian Lillard and LaMarcus Aldridge are brothers for life – # Blazers pic.twitter.com/E8jaihQPew – Blazers Nation (@BlazersNationCP) April 18, 2020

